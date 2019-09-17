SCDNR: Shellfish season opens September 28th

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Oyster lovers, listen up! The 2019-2020 season for recreational harvest of shellfish will open a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, September 28th.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said if another hurricane, major rain event or pollution spill should occur, shellfish beds may be temporarily closed by the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC).

They say it is important for harvesters to check with DHEC to verify whether any closures are in effect.

SCDNR maintains state shellfish grounds for commercial and recreational harvesting of clams and oysters. 20 public shellfish grounds and 13 state shellfish grounds are managed exclusively for recreational gathering.

An additional 52 state shellfish grounds are managed for recreational and commercial harvest.

All state-managed grounds are posted with boundary signs.

DNR said the recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2020, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season.

