MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Is the Lowcountry’s deer populations dwindling?

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Thursday will hold a public meeting to discuss the deer population and hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest.

Leaders with the department said they’ve heard from hunters for several years concerns about low deer numbers and the quality of hunting within the national forest.

SCDNR said deer harvest data and population surveys support the concerns.

The approximately 260,000-acre forest which spans Berkeley and Charleston counties is under SCDNR’s Wildlife Management Area program, with the land managed for hunting and other public uses.

During the meeting, which will be held Thursday at the Santee Cooper auditorium in Moncks Corner (1 Riverwood Drive), SCDNR will present available data, receive input from hunters, and discuss options for future regulation changes which could help increase the deer population.

Any regulation changes discussed would not go into effect until the 2023 deer season.

That meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Due to time constraints, the meeting and discussion will be limited to only the deer population and hunting within the national forest.