BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will hold courtesy boat inspections throughout the state on Memorial Day weekend.

In the Lowcountry, boat inspections will take place at public boat landings in both Berkeley and Charleston counties. You’ll find them at Cypress Garden on May 29 and the Wapoo Cut Landing on May 30 – both from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

“SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch,” officials said.

These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

SCDNR said boaters who take advantage of the inspection, and are found not to be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Instead, they said boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.