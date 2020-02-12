SCDOR: Tips for tax season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants to make sure that residents are well educated this tax season.

To help residents navigate paying taxes, as well as to aid in filtering out potential scams, the SCDOR has provided a breakdown of what steps to take if you receive a “notice”, as well as how to interpret them.

According to SCDOR, thousands of notices are sent each year to help process returns and collect taxes.

SCDOR lists the three most common notices as:

Notice of Refund Adjustment: This notice can be triggered by not filling out a return correctly or as the result of an audit. You may also receive it if your refund is being offset to pay a tax debt or debt owed to another agency.

Notice of Assessment: This is your tax bill. This bill could be the result of only making a partial payment when you filed, or because you owe additional tax, penalty, or interest. You can pay your bill online , or you may be eligible to set up a payment plan .

, or you may be eligible to set up a . Notice of Levy on Wages, Salary: This notice means you owe a tax debt and the State is going to garnish your wages until the debt is cleared. Levies are issued if you don’t respond to our requests to make timely payments or set up a payment plan.

Some other less common notices include:

Notice of Proposed Adjustment

Notice of Tax Lien

Notice Before Collection

Estimated Assessment Notice

ID Verification Notice

Those who receive a notice should “read it thoroughly, as soon as possible.” Some notices are time sensitive; ignoring them can lead to additional penalties or fees.

SCDOR went on to explain how to interpret and address a notice:

The title and body provide the purpose, requirements, next steps, and potential consequences if action is not taken.

The direct contact information of the representative or division that sent the notice should be on the lower left-hand side of the notice.

Notices are addressed to specific recipients; if anyone other of the recipient needs to discuss the notice with SCDOR, “they must have valid power of attorney on file with the agency before talking to a representative.”

More information can be found at the SCDOR’s website.