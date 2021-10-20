SCDOT announces public meetings for I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces public information meetings for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor (I-526 LCC) East Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL).

The I-526 LCC is South Carolina’s most congested interstate corridor. The corridor extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to the area of US-17 in Mount Pleasant. There will be in-person open house public information meetings where the public can view materials and have discussions with project staff.

The purpose of improvements is to improve travel time and reduce traffic congestion along the corridor. At the meetings, officials will discuss how public input can be used to inform the concepts development and screening process, inquire on the reasonable alternatives, list the steps in the project development process, and collect information on historic and cultural resources and potential impacts.

There will also be online public meetings available through December 1st which will have the same content and materials featured at the in-person meetings.

“This public information meeting represents a valuable opportunity to receive public input on the potential solutions we are presenting,” says Joy Riley, SCDOT Project Manager. “With the amount of congestion along this corridor now, further compounded by the current trend of regional growth, it is now more important than ever to find effective solutions.

There will be two in-person open house meetings:

October 26, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at R.L. Jones Center – 391 Egypt Road in Mount Pleasant.

October 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Felix C. Davis Community Center – 4800 Park Circle in North Charleston (CARTA Routes 13 and 104)

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Temperature checks will be performed, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed entry into in-person meetings. Masks are encouraged.

The public is invited to comment through December 1st and can be submitted on the project website, email to info@526LowcountryCorridor.com, mail (Attn: Joe Riley, SCDOT, P.O. Box 191, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29202-0191), or by calling the project hotline at (843) 258-1135.

Visit 526LowcountryCorridor.com for more information.