UPDATE: SCDOT reports crash on Don Holt Bridge has now cleared

UPDATE: The South Carolina Department of Transaction has reported that the accident on the Don Holt Bridge has been cleared as of 7:42 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a crash on I-526 EB that has closed the two left lanes on the Don Holt Bridge.

Officials reported the crash is on I-526 EB at Exit 20, but causing major back up during rush hour.

Both left lanes have closed leaving only one lane for traffic flow. No injuries have yet been reported from the crash.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.