SCDOT employees to participate in statewide litter cleanup day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers beware, employees with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will help pick up litter along roadways on Tuesday.

It’s part of Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s “Grab a Bag SC 2020” cleanup program.

The statewide initiative is a safe litter pickup event that encourages South Carolinians to help clean up litter, one bag at a time.

Officials with SCDOT say their fall cleanup will include hundreds of employees, from headquarters to the county officers, joining together to help keep South Carolina beautiful.

Lt. Gov. Evette kicked off the 2020 litter pickup program in October at Clemson University with PalmettoPride and the university’s Solid Green campaign.

“We are glad to do our part to help keep South Carolina looking great and support Lieutenant Governor Evette’s program. Let’s all join together and make sure littering does not impact our state or economy,” said SCDOT Transportation Secretary, Christy Hall.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be on the lookout for SCDOT employees when driving during litter clean-up operations for the safety of everyone involved.

The department said they are planning another littler cleanup day in the spring of next year.