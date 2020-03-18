SCDOT encourages motorists to “STAY HOME” through electronic signage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is currently under a state of emergency and encouraging citizens to limit travel and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars are closed when it comes to dine-in options and most events have been canceled or postponed.

We’ve also seen an increase in everyday businesses that are closing across the state to limit the number of people who are gathering for shopping or socializing.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is helping to spread the message of social distancing by calling for people to stay home through electronic messaging.

These billboards are often used to alert travelers of construction or accidents and provide urgent messaging during Amber Alerts and evacuation information during hurricanes.

But take a drive on I-26 or I-526 in the Lowcountry and you’ll see a new message flashing over your head: “Save lives now – stay home.”

The flashing message also provides a link to SCDHEC.gov and uses the COVID-19 hashtag.

Officials say the goal of social distancing is to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the virus.

According to the latest research, the virus has a reproduction rate much higher than the seasonal flu. By taking simple steps to limit exposure, we slow the infection rate and allow our doctors, nurses, and first responders to properly help our neighbors who may be infected.