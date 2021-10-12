SCDOT launches public information meeting for I-526 Lowcountry corridor east study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation launched a public information meeting online for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages.

The corridor extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to approximately U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The online meeting is available through December 1, 2021 and can be found online at www.526LowcountryCorridor.com/eastvpim2021.

There will also be two in-person open house public information meetings where the public is invited to view the materials and discuss with project staff. The online meeting includes the same materials that will be available for viewing at the in-person meetings.

“This public information meeting represents a valuable opportunity to receive public input on the potential solutions we are presenting” said SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley. “With the amount of congestion along this corridor now, further compounded by the current trend of regional growth, it is now more important than ever to find effective solutions.”

The two open house in-person public information meetings are as followed:

Tuesday, October 26, 5-7 PM, R. L. Jones Center (391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant, SC)

Wednesday, October 27, 5-7 PM, Felix C. Davis Community Center (4800 Park Circle, North Charleston, SC – CARTA Routes 13 & 104)

Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, temperature checks will be performed at all meetings.