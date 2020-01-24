SCDOT opening North Charleston office to public this weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)— The South Carolina Department of Transportation is opening an office in North Charleston where you can look at plans for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West project.

The proposed road improvements could impact several North Charleston neighborhoods near 526.

The neighborhoods that will be impacted by the project are Liberty Park, Highland Terrace, Russelldale, and Ferndale.

The project goes from Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley to Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.

The SCDOT says it’s the most congested stretch of highway in the state.

Proposed plans include adding two lanes in each direction for a total of eight lanes.

One program manager says now is the time for you to weigh-in.

“This is a place where people can come and see that information. We have community liaisons and right of way specialists in this office that can answer questions,” Joy Riley, SCDOT Project Manager says. “Especially if you live in the communities that are potentially impacted by the project. We also are looking to do some educational workshops here.”

The new SCDOT I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Community Office is opening to the public this Saturday from 1-4pm.

If you can’t make the open house, the community office opens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10AM-6PM, Tuesday & Thursdays’ from 10AM-8PM, and the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 10AM-2PM.

Project resources, information and proposed alternatives are available at the office and online.