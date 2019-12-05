SCDOT: Port Access Road Project to impact traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced the expected traffic impacts of the Port Access Road Project.

SCDOT advises that from December 9th through 12th, there will be lane closures on 1-26 between exits 219 and 217.

The lane closure schedule will be the same each night:

Beginning at 7 p.m. single lane closures eastbound and westbound

Beginning at 9 p.m. dual lane closures eastbound (into Charleston)

Beginning at 10 p.m. dual lane closures westbound (towards North Charleston)

All eastbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.

All westbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

SCDOT says that there will be barricades, cones, and flashing lights to identify the Work Zone.

Drivers are advised to use caution when in the area, and if possible, use alternate routes.

This schedule is “weather and delivery schedule permitting”, according to SCDOT.