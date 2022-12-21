COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is bracing for the possibility of winter weather as an below-freezing temperatures are expected across the state and much of the country.

The agency is monitoring conditions and will enact winter weather plans on a county-by-county basis.

On Wednesday, crews began pre-treating roads and bridges to prevent buildup of ice and snow.

SCDOT is urging drivers to use caution, as holiday traffic plus possible winter weather could be a dangerous combination.

If possible, drivers should avoid going out in in snowy/icy conditions. Those who cannot avoid travel should “use extreme caution, reduce speeds, and stay clear of road crews performing clearing and de-icing operations,” according to the SCDOT.

Drivers can call *47 to contact the SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program for assistance.