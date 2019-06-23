SCDOT releases I-26 lane closures for Volvo Interchange Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) released lane closures on I-26 from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191.

According to the SCDOT, the lane closures are necessary to restripe, remove barrier walls and conduct paving work under guardrails.

The schedule can be found below:

I-26 Westbound Left Lane Closures

Monday, June 24: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 25: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Friday, June 28: 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

I-26 Westbound Left and Right Lane Closures

Thursday, June 27: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. Both lanes will not be closed at the same time. Work will begin with a right lane closure and then switch to a left lane once the re-striping work is complete.

Please note that there will be a shift in the traffic pattern after Thursday night.

I-26 Eastbound Right Lane Closures

Tuesday, June 25: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Thursday, June 27: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

I-26 Eastbound Left Lane Closure

Friday, June 28: 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The schedule is approximate and dependent on the weather.

SCDOT asks that drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.