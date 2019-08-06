SCDOT tackles I26 congestion

Charleston, SC – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is set to release plans to handle traffic along the Interstate 26 corridor.

Engineers have been analyzing the needs on the congested roadway on I-26 from SC 27 (Exit 187) to US 17 (Exit 221).

Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the City of North Charleston Town Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston drivers will be able see the initial plans to address traffic.

The meeting will have a drop-in format with project displays available for viewing and revolving presentations. Written and verbal comments will be collected during the meeting as well.

The purpose of this meeting, according to an SCDOT spokesperson, is to provide preliminary concepts/initiatives identified for the corridor.

“These concepts will be presented for review and feedback from residents, employees, and employers concerning the development of the corridor management plan,” according to the DOT.

The overall goal of the plan is to identify several fixes to improve the I-26 corridor and maintain economic viability of the transportation system.

The Corridor Management Plan has developed improvement strategies for I-26 within the study area noted above with the four major categories of:

· Travel Demand Management – A series of strategies to reduce the overall travel demand, or shift demand out of the peak travel periods (i.e.: Rideshare, Telecommuting, compressed workweek)

· Modal Strategies – Define opportunities to shift single occupancy trips to transit or truck freight trips to other modes (i.e.: Transit Improvements, Freight Peak-Hour Incentives/Disincentives)

· Traffic Operational Improvements – Low cost improvements to improve the utilization of the existing capacity of corridors and safety (i.e.: Localized Geometric improvements, Incident Management Improvements, Traffic Signal Upgrades)

· Capacity Improvements – Managed Lane (high-occupancy managed lanes (HOV) or high-occupancy toll managed lane (HOT)) construction projects developed to add to the capacity of the corridor.

The interchange of I-26 and I-526, which falls within the overall study area for the Corridor Management Plan project, is being evaluated as a standalone project known as the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor and is not part of this meeting’s discussions.