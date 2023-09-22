BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have begun resurfacing a stretch of I-26 in Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The resurfacing project will take place over the next several months and includes the interstate between mile markers 181 and 186.

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures and detours to occur during the overnight hours between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to follow signed detour routes and use caution while traveling near construction areas.

The resurfacing project is part of SCDOT’s goal of completing 215 miles of I-26 improvements, which is included in the agency’s strategic 10-year plan.