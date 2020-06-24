SCDOT, Highway Patrol to conduct annual hurricane lane reversal drill on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol will participate in an annual statewide hurricane lane reversal drill on Thursday.

The goal is to rehearse the placement of traffic control devices along portions of I-26, between Columbia and Charleston; on US 21 and US 278 in Beaufort County; and on US 501 in Horry County.

SCDOT officials say no lanes will be closed during the drill; however, motorists should use caution as crews will be working in these areas.

Crews will travel to pre-designated locations along these routes to deploy barrels and cones.

During an actual evacuation, barrels would be deployed on the travel lanes, intersections and exits.

Earlier this year, SCDOT announced an updated plan for lane reversals, which now begins at the Nexton Parkway crossing – which is exit 197 – instead of at the I-526 interchange to better help the flow of traffic in the Lowcountry.

The drill will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.