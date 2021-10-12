SCDOT to discuss safety project for stretch of Highway 17-A

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After several traffic deaths and numerous serious injuries over a five-year period, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will rework a 9-mile portion of Highway 17-A in Colleton County with a goal of improving safety.

SCDOT will hold a public meeting at Canaan United Methodist Church in Ridgeville Tuesday night to explain what they are planning for that stretch of highway.

“The scope of this project is about nine miles, as you said, it goes from the Colleton County line all the ay over to the Ashley River Bridge,” said Pete Poore, Director of Communications for SCDOT.

It is part of a rural roads safety program.

“That’s the program where we identify the worst of the worst roads; 30% of all the fatalities in the state and serious crashes occur on only 5% of rural roads,” said Poore.

The nine miles of Highway 17-A is part of that 5%. In just one 5-year period, the numbers are quite sobering.

“The last five-year crash study that was done showed that there were 24 fatalities and serious crashes on that stretch of road.”

They are now in the middle of a public comment period. You can offer input online or meet SCDOT officials in person during their meeting Tuesday night.

Project information, including meeting displays and handouts are available on the project website at https://scdotgis.online/US17ARRSP2