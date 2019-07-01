SCDOT to halt road work during holiday week to help with traffic flow

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The holiday week is here and that means a record number of people will be hitting the road.

Triple A predicts a record 49 million people will travel this year for Independence Day. That’s a 4% increase from last year.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced it will halt non-emergency work to help with traffic flow across the state.

DOT will prohibit lane closures on interstate highways starting Wednesday, July 3 at 6 AM through Friday, July 5 at 10 PM.

Drivers are asked to remain alert and use caution.

You can follow SCDOT’s 511 system which provides real-time traffic information on many South Carolina roads.

