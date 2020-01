NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host an open house at their new I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Community Office this weekend.

The open house will happen on Saturday, January 25 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at 5627 Rivers Avenue.

Community members, property owners and renters within the study area are invited to come to the new office, ask questions, and voice their concerns.