NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists who travel on Ashley Phosphate Road can look forward to improvements to the roadway coming in the next year.

Ashley Phosphate Road is a busy roadway known to have several traffic issues ranging from congestion to crashes of all kinds.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to install improvements that not only reduce congestion but also promote safety.

A study conducted by SCDOT found more than 5,700 vehicle crashes on Ashley Phosphate Road from January 2013 to June 2021.

In addition, SCDOT reported 35 pedestrian crashes and 16 bicycle crashes.

There were also 16 deadly crashes on road during that time, SCDOT said.

Motorists can expect to see raised concrete medians in addition to raised concrete in place of current shared left-turn medians.

Pedestrians can look forward to crosswalks, timed pedestrian signals, crossings, and ramps.

SCDOT also plans to replace existing traffic signal equipment and intersection operations with new signals and upgrades.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2023.