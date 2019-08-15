SCDOT unveils new website for updates on Mark Clark extension project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has unveiled a new website for the Mark Clark (I-526) extension project.

SCDOT, Charleston County and the Federal Highway Administration are working to finish the stretch of interstate which included about seven miles of new road from where the Mark Clark currently ends in West Ashley.

That project aims to extend the interstate to the James Island Connector on Folly Road.

According to the website, the goal of the project is to increase capacity of the regional transportation system, improve safety, and enhance mobility to and from West Ashley, Johns Island and James island.

To follow along with updates and learn details about the project, you can visit: www.scdotmarkclark.com