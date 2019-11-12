SCDPS: Deer-related traffic fatalities on the rise in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina are warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling on rural roadways at night due to the increase in deer-related traffic deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, deer-related traffic fatalities in the state are up this year.

So far in 2019, SCDPS said there have been five deer-related crashes accounting for six deaths in South Carolina compared to three collisions and three deaths in all of 2018.

“That’s the highest number of deer-related fatalities and fatal crashes since 2015,” the department said. “Reduce your speed on rural roadways at night, use your high beams and if you see a deer in the roadway, apply the brakes and horn and avoid swerving.”