NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly two dozen musicians are set to play during a two-night music festival happening at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park next month.

Riverfront Revival, which is backed by country music superstar and Charleston native Darius Rucker, will take place on October 7 and 8.

Organizers for the event – which is now in its second year – released its highly anticipated music schedule boasting a wide range of performances from popular and local musicians across several stages.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Haley Mae Campbell

1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Carter Faith

2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Randall Fowler

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Elvie Shane

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Cha Wa

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Wilderado

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Niko Moon

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Band of Horses

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

12:30-1:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Elizabeth Covington

1:00-1:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Grayson Little

1:30-2:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Emily Curtis

2:15-3:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Yesterday’s Wine

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wayne Graham

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Megan Moroney

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drivin N Cryin

6:00-7:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Lainey Wilson

7:15-8:30 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Greensky Bluegrass

8:30-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Turnpike Troubadours

Event organizers say the music festival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art, and culture with the beautiful Cooper River as its backdrop.

Guests can grab bites from local favorites like Roti Rolls, Life Raft Treats and Tamashii, as well as shop from vendors such as Play Salty, Wiks & Stone and Charleston-based Bright Star Designs.

Two-day General Admission weekend tickets are on sale now starting at $200 (plus fees). Limited quantities of VIP weekend passes are still available starting at $525 (plus fees). Daily tickets are also available for purchase starting at $105 (plus fees).

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. each day.