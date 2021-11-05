School crossing guard struck by vehicle on Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A school crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

The crash happened on Coleman Boulevard near Simmons Street around 8:30 a.m.

Capt. Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department told News 2 the crossing guard is being taken to a local hospital but did not appear to be suffering life-threatening injuries.

The crossing guard assists students attending Moultrie Middle School.

Traffic is being diverted in the area. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.