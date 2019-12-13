School district drops $50k to improve busing, bell schedule

Berkeley County, SC – Following an onslaught of complaints from parents, this week the Berkeley County School District approved spending nearly $50,000 on a Transportation Efficiency Study.

Tuesday the school board awarded a contract to initiate the study to School Efficiency Consultants in the amount of $49,975.

The District expects work to begin by January 2, 2020. The final report must be completed within ninety (90) days from the commencement of the project or no later than April 2, 2020, according to records obtained by News 2.

The study will include an assessment of overall performance, efficiency, and recommendations for sustainable improvement that addresses the school district’s current growth, according to the the district’s Request for Proposal (RFP).

The Efficiency Study will ideally optimize bus routes by determining how to be revise school bell schedules, which will improve the overall quality and operational efficiency of the District’s transportation services, according to the RFP.

Berkeley County School District (BCSD) is the fourth largest school district in the State of South Carolina. The District covers a geographic area of 1,229 square miles. It is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. It’s also been under scrutiny for late buses by parents.

BCSD currently serves a student population of over 35,000 students ranging from pre-school to high school. The District currently operates 47 schools (26 elementary/intermediate schools, 11 middle schools, 10 high schools).