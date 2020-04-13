School meal services canceled or delayed due to severe weather impacts on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Meal service has been suspended for multiple counties due to severe weather that ripped through the area on Monday.

Dorchester School District 2 said meal distribution service at seven of the district’s designated sites will not happen Monday because of power outages at the facilities.

All feeding Berkeley County School District and Georgetown County School District feeding sites will also be closed on Monday.

Service is expected to resume on Tuesday.

The Charleston County School District made changes to its grab-and-go feeding and IT services on Sunday in anticipation for severe weather.

CCSD said buses that provide meals will be on a four-hour delay to wait for the storm threat to pass. The delay applies to locations where meals are served from school buses.

