School Reopening Task Force works to get Charleston County students back in the classrooms

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Today marks the first meeting of the Charleston County School District’s Reopening Task Force.

Right now, the task force is focusing on how to increase sanitation in schools and use social distancing guidelines on school buses and in classrooms.

Medical professionals, public health experts, community leaders, and district teachers and staff will weigh-in on when and how to safely resume school.

The task force will follow guidelines set by the state’s Accelerate ED Task Force.

Charleston County School District’s Chief Operating Officer says he wants parents to feel comfortable sending their children back to school.

“We believe we’ve got conditions established that you can feel safe coming back to school. We want to get them back in. It’s part of normalcy that is a huge puzzle piece in how society operates. So, it’s very important we work toward getting every kid back in school.” Jeff Borowy / Chief Operating Officer, CCSD

The task force plans to meet every other week and will bring recommendations before the school board by early July.