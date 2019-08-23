School Superintendents: Colleton County School District

As the new school year is underway, Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell sat down one on one with the leaders of our local school districts. Today we wrap things up in Colleton county.

This is Dr. Franklin Foster’s fifth year as Colleton County School District’s superintendent. Fifty-three-hundred students are in the district’s nine schools. “It is going to be a great school year,” says Foster. “Increase our student achievement, and continue to make sure our students are engaged in authentic learning opportunities. We’re continuing to expand our partnership with the New Tech network, so we will have four programs here four locations implementing the New Tech practices in our schools, and we’re also going to be launching the Leader in Me program.”

This year, the district has more mental health counselors in schools. The district also has a new home for their alternative education program, a former middle school that sat vacant eight years is now completely renovated. Foster says, “It is going to house our alternative education program, so we’re excited about that. It’s currently housed at the middle school, which we always wanted to work to move it to its own location, so we could offer more services for our students in a location that would not be on one of our main campuses. It’s going to help us expand some opportunities.”

CCSD made upgrades to security equipment and procedures. The board approved random searches last year. Dr. Foster says, “We will have clear bag expectations for all of our athletic events, starting with football, volleyball, and all fall sports.”

Dr. Foster says expectations are high for Team Colleton. “I think we’re all aligned with what we want to see. Now it’s just letting the game begin and let us get started making sure we have a successful productive school year. Our motto for this year is a year of record breaking success. We want our families to be a part of that. We want them to know we’re partners in this. When we’re educating our students, we can only do so much at the school level, but we’re here to support our parents in any avenues they need.”

Team Colleton launched an employee assistance program this year. Also new this year, a tele-health program at Colleton County Middle School.