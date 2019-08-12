School Superintendents: Dorchester District Four

Next week, it’s back to the books after summer break for thousands of students across the Lowcountry. As we begin a new school year, count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell sat down one on one with the leaders of our local school districts. We start in St. George in Dorchester School District Four, where the high school will have a special partnership this year.

Dr. Morris Ravenell is preparing for his sixth and likely final year as leader of DD4. He announced his plans to retire earlier this year. Dorchester District Four has 23-hundred students in six schools. This year, the district’s high school Woodland High will have a new tech program thanks to Amazon. Dr. Ravenell says, “The computer science course with Amazon, it’s an initiative to try to get the under represented population interested in computer science, so we’re looking forward to that. It’s exciting to add that to our program to make sure our students are college ready. Along with megatronics, advanced manufacturing class, that will be new this year for us and we’re excited about that. So hopefully our students will take advantage of that to start preparing for the workforce. We now have IPads for our pre kindergarten, kindergarten students. We have the chrome books for other students.”

When it comes to security, the district added another resource officer this year. There are now five, one at each school. Two schools share a resource officer. They added lobby guard system to all schools to check backgrounds. Cameras are on school busses, and they will continue their clear bag policy, implemented last year.

To address future growth, the district is in the planning stages of combining their two middle schools, and hope to build new middle school within the next few years. “We always look forward to providing the best educational experience we can,” says Dr. Ravenell.

Students head back to school in Dorchester District four Monday August 19th.