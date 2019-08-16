School Superintendents: Georgetown County School District

As we begin a new school year, Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell sat down one on one with the leaders of our local school districts. Today, we’re in Georgetown county.

Dr. Randy Dozier will begin his sixteenth year as leader of Georgetown County School District. This year , nearly ten-thousand students will head back to the district’s nineteen schools. Students will have access to interactive 3-D computer labs. “You will see Z-Space labs in all high schools, interactive 3-D computer labs, which the kids understand very well how to operate. You can do almost anything in those labs. It’s very 21st century technology,” says Dozier.

Also new this year, a new state of the art manufacturing center, a partnership with Horry Georgetown Technical College. Dr. Dozier says, “It’s going to move us through the 21st century. It’s very high tech, specialized welding, Mechatronics, a lot of things going on that our students will be able to access, kind of a dual enrollment. They get a large start in their Associate’s program so you will see a number of students sign up and go into that, so we’re really proud of that.”

Georgetown County School District also expanded their national award winning security department. They will also have a full service clinic at Andrews Elementary School this year. Dozier says, “They will have a nurse practitioner there. Students will be able to see those individuals if they have needs, and staff too. We’ll continue to grow as the year goes on.”

Students in Georgetown county have a few extra days to enjoy summer break. They head back to school August 21st. “We hope that it will be a great year, record setting year. That’s certainly our goal.”

Georgetown County School District worked on renovation projects at several schools over the summer.

For the second year in a row, the district’s preschool program is ranked third in state for readiness to start school.