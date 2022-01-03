Schools announce closures and delays due to strong winds, power outages

DORCHESTER COUNTY (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 schools will be closed Monday due to severe weather and strong winds that caused power outages.

A school district first told News 2 schools would operate on a delay, but later cancelled classes for the day.

Dorchester District 2 schools will operate on a three-hour delay Monday. All students and staff will arrive at 11:00 a.m.

Colleton County schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

Meanwhile, North Walterboro Christian Academy will be closed Monday due to power outages over parts of Colleton County. They expect to return to a normal schedule Tuesday.

