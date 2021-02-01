CCSO: Juvenile suspects apprehended after pursuit in a stolen vehicle

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Both Hanahan middle and high schools were temporarily placed on lockdown this afternoon due to nearby law enforcement activity.

It happened while authorities were searching for individuals involved in a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Hanahan Police Department, a large law enforcement presence was seen in the Dominion Hills area of Yeamans Hall Road Monday afternoon due to a vehicle chase with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO told News 2 the individuals were in a stolen car.

When the vehicle chase ended, four juveniles bailed out of the car and ran on foot. They were eventually apprehended and the car was recovered.

Capt. Antonio said two guns were located at the scene.

Out of precaution, the Hanahan Police Department, who assisted in the incident, asked School Resource Officers to lockdown both Hanahan Middle and Hanahan High School while they searched for the suspects.

The schools were taken off lockdown after about 10 minutes, according to a Berkeley County School District spokeswoman, Katie Tanner.