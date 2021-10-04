SCHP: All lanes blocked after fatal hit and run on I-26 E, Porsche driver fled scene on foot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal hit and run collision that has closed all lanes on I-26 E between E. Montague and Dorchester Rd.

According to Troopers, the collision occurred on I-26 E around Exit 214 at 12:55 a.m. Monday morning.

A Kia SUV and a Porsche SUV were traveling east on I-26 when the vehicles collided, said Troopers. The driver and passenger of the Kia SUV were transported to a nearby hospital where the driver later died. The driver of the Porsche SUV remains unknown as they fled the scene on foot, said officials.

Officials say all lanes will be blocked for the next few hours as they work the scene.

Detour is reported as followed, motorists will exit at 213 mile marker (Exit B) to East Montague Ave, and travel to Rivers Ave. to take Rivers Ave. to Dorchester Rd. where they will be allowed to get back on I-26 E.

The collision is fatal, but there are no further details on the collision at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.