SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville.

According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m.

The juvenile was traveling north on a bike trail and the driver of a 2017 Chevy sedan was traveling west on the Nexton Parkway Extenton when they collided.

SCHP said that the child was taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

