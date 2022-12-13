NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorist was killed in a Monday crash.

LCpl. Nick Pye said the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 204.

A 2-door Volkswagen sedan was headed east when the vehicle veered off the roadway right and hit a trailer located on the shoulder.

The trailer was not attached to a vehicle, Pye said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.