COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a car accident on Ashton Road at around 11:35 AM.

The accident involved a 2000 Dodge Durango.

The Durango was travelling southbound on Ashton Road and began to run off the right side of the road.

The car flipped over and caught on fire.

The driver of the Durango was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whether or not the driver used a seat belt is unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.