SCHP investigating deadly three-vehicle collision on Highway 41

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 41 near Reds Landing Road.

According to SCHP, the collision happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

A 2008 Nissan sedan tried to pass a freightliner by heading into oncoming traffic. The Nissan sideswiped the freightliner, ran off the road, then went left of center, according to SCHP.

A 2007 GMP pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction and hit the freightliner, which caused the Nissan and the pickup to run off the roadway.

Three occupants were in the Nissan. One died, and two were taken to the hospital.

Both other cars only had one occupant each, and neither of them were injured.