COLLETON COUNTY – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Wednesday afternoon collision in Colleton County.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2011 Acura SUV was traveling north on I-95 around 12:33 p.m.

The driver ran left off of the road near the 55 mile marker and hit a tree.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver died after arrival; the condition of the passenger was not provided.