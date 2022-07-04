A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash in Colleton County.

According to SCHP, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:43 p.m. on northbound SC 61 near I-95.

A 2000 GMC was carrying three people at the time of crash.

The driver ran off the road to the right, over corrected and ran off the road to the left and overturned.

The driver is deceased as a result.

Both passengers were not taken to the hospital

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.