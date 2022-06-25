COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday.

According to Colleton County authorities, a two-vehicle crash happened on Pierce Road at the intersection of Brocktown Road around 7 p.m.

Master Trooper David Jones said a Dodge truck was stopped on Brocktown Road to turn left onto Pierce Road. The truck struck a motorcycle while attempting to complete this turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Moore has been identified as the driver of the Dodge truck.

Moore was not injured in the collision.

The incident is under investigation by SCHP.