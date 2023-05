NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle late Tuesday night.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Highway 52 Connector near I-26.

A Ducati motorcycle was headed east on the connector before running off the road right and striking a guardrail.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Charleston County Coroner when appropriate.