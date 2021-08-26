SCHP: One dead after tractor trailer crash in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Thursday announced that one person died as the result of a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2005 Subaru was traveling southbound on Mount Vernon Road when s/he crossed an intersection and was struck in the passenger’s side by a 2017 tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Subaru was the only occupant, was wearing a seatbelt, and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.

