SCHP: One person hospitalized after two car crash involving horse trailers

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident on SC Highway 61 near Powder Horn Road on Saturday, November 9 at around 9:20 AM.

It involved two pickup trucks that were both pulling horse trailers.

One truck was heading northbound and began having an issue with his trailer, which caused the vehicle to cross the center line and make contact with the other truck that was travelling southbound.

The northbound truck’s trailer became loose and blocked the lanes of travel.

One person was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

All lanes are now open for travel.