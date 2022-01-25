SCHP: One reported dead following I-26 W 4-vehicle collision Monday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person died as a result of the crash on I-26 W Monday night that caused major delays.

Officials report the incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. Monday, January 24 on I-26 W near mile marker 205.

Four vehicles were traveling west on I-26 when three vehicles came to a stop and a fourth crashed into the back of one causing the vehicle to push forward and cause a pile up, said Master Trooper David Jones.

Officials report that one male victim was reported dead on scene as a result of the collision. No other drivers were reported with any injuries, said officials.

The collision closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Monday night with multiple agencies on the scene to work the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

