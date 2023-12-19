MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina High School League released their classification placement for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday afternoon.

The placement will be in effect for two years and takes into account, enrollment including the new 3.0 multiplier for students leaving outside a school zone.

Appeals and region proposals will be heard by the SCHSL in January.

Below is how the new classifications would be set:

5A

Summerville High School

Stratford High School

Ashley Ridge High School

West Ashley High School

Wando High School

Cane Bay High School

James Island Charter High School (would move up from 4A)

Fort Dorchester High School

R. B. Stall High School

Goose Creek High School

Berkeley High School

Lucy Garrett Beckham High School (would move up from 4A)

4A

Colleton County High School

Bishop England High School (would move up from 2A)

3A

Georgetown High School

Hanahan High School

North Charleston High School

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (would move up from 2A)

Waccamaw High School

Charleston Charter for Math & Science (would move up from 1A)

2A

Philip Simmons High School (would move down from 3A)

Timberland High School

Academic Magnet High School

Kingstree High School

Andrews High School

Burke High School (would move up from 1A)

Palmetto Scholars Academy (would move up from 1A)

1A

St. John’s High School

Carvers Bay Early College High School

Baptist Hill High School

Lowcounty Leadership Charter

Military Magnet Academy

Cross High School