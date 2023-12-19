MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina High School League released their classification placement for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday afternoon.
The placement will be in effect for two years and takes into account, enrollment including the new 3.0 multiplier for students leaving outside a school zone.
Appeals and region proposals will be heard by the SCHSL in January.
Below is how the new classifications would be set:
5A
Summerville High School
Stratford High School
Ashley Ridge High School
West Ashley High School
Wando High School
Cane Bay High School
James Island Charter High School (would move up from 4A)
Fort Dorchester High School
R. B. Stall High School
Goose Creek High School
Berkeley High School
Lucy Garrett Beckham High School (would move up from 4A)
4A
Colleton County High School
Bishop England High School (would move up from 2A)
3A
Georgetown High School
Hanahan High School
North Charleston High School
Oceanside Collegiate Academy (would move up from 2A)
Waccamaw High School
Charleston Charter for Math & Science (would move up from 1A)
2A
Philip Simmons High School (would move down from 3A)
Timberland High School
Academic Magnet High School
Kingstree High School
Andrews High School
Burke High School (would move up from 1A)
Palmetto Scholars Academy (would move up from 1A)
1A
St. John’s High School
Carvers Bay Early College High School
Baptist Hill High School
Lowcounty Leadership Charter
Military Magnet Academy
Cross High School