CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Scientists with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) are concerned about the impact Tropical Storm Nicole could have on South Carolina beaches.

A new coastal change forecast from the USGS predicts sandy beaches and dunes in South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia are likely to see significant impacts from the storm this week.

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strike Florida’s Atlantic Coast, possibly as a hurricane, on Wednesday before taking aim at Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm or depression.

South Carolina will begin feeling the storm’s impacts on Thursday. Those impacts include storm surge, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

The USGS said Wednesday coastal change experts believe 55% of South Carolina’s dunes from the Georgia state line to South Island are also forecast to face some level of erosion due to Nicole’s waves and surge.

“A more severe level of coastal damage known as overwash occurs when water levels reach higher than the top of dunes,” USGS said. “15% of the dunes are predicted to be overwashed and in South Carolina.”

These forecasts provide vital information during coastal storms which scientists say can help emergency management officials decide which areas to evacuate, when and where to close coastal roads, and where to position clean-up equipment following the storm.

“One of the challenges creating this coastal change forecast is that we haven’t fully assessed the significant coastal change brought just more than a month ago from Hurricane Ian,” said Kara Doran, a USGS oceanographer and leader of the USGS Coastal Change Hazards Storm Team. “We know Ian caused significant coastal change and likely made the coasts more vulnerable. But, we don’t have updated measurements on how much Ian lowered dune heights so the coastal change Nicole causes may be more significant than what we forecast.”

