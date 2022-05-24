CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As residents begin to head out on the water, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is offering free boat inspections at public landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will inspect the boat to ensure it has the required safety equipment onboard and proper boat and motor registration.

The program offers an opportunity to correct any potential problems before boating. Boaters who are found non-compliant with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections.

Local times and locations for boat inspections:

Berkeley County: Cypress Garden- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 29

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 30

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 30

These boat inspections are voluntary, not required.

Find the full list of statewide dates, times, and locations here.