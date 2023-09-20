CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For a limited time, Charleston locals and tourists can take advantage of free admission at the South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) Museum.

According to the SCHS, free admission to the museum will be offered every Saturday in October.

The free admission is part of its “Fall for History” program to encourage visitors and locals to explore the over 300 years of South Carolina history.

“Spanning six carefully curated galleries, the SCHS Museum provides a firsthand glimpse into the lives of South Carolinians throughout history, as told from their own handwritten journals, letters, original maps, photographs and more,” Faye Jensen, Ph.D., CEO of the SCHS said.

The museum opened in 2018 in the historic Fireproof Building at 100 Meeting Street.

Free admission will be offered on October 7, 14, 21, and 28.

For more information on the museum, visit schistory.com.