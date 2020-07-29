Screen time concerns: Why you should limit your kid’s screen time during virtual learning

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD)– As schools across the state prepare to re-open, many parents are weighing two options this academic school year— letting their kids learn at school or virtually at home.

Health experts suggest that parents who are considering remote learning this Fall limit screen time.

Pediatricians say too much time spent on electronic devices could be harmful to children’s learning abilities.

They recommend a maximum of 2 hours of screen time a day.

Research shows excessive screen time can lower critical thinking and literacy skills, especially in younger children.

According to Dr. Lucretia Carter, parents should closely monitor how much time their child is spending on a device and find ways to incorporate hands-on learning.

“We all have to get creative based on whatever are living styles and home schedules are. But absolutely making sure that still that child still gets out, get some activity in – other than just playing games or being on the computer is important.” Dr. Lucretia Carter, Pediatric Medical Director, Tidelands Health

Health experts say that when it comes to older children, it’s important to ask questions about what sites and apps they are using.