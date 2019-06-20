Sea Turtle Care Center releases two Loggerheads on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – There was an exclusive sea turtle guardian release Thursday morning on the Isle of Palms.

Two Loggerhead sea turtles were released back into the ocean after being rehabilitated at the South Carolina Aquarium.

The two turtles were in the Sea Turtle Care Center after one of them had injuries to her flippers and the second turtle was in the hospital after being rescued from Massachusetts due to cold waters in the northeast.

We asked an expert from the SC Aquarium on how to keep these turtles safe.

“First of all, keeping these beaches nice and clean for them—we want to make sure we take all of our trash when we leave the beaches,” said Melissa Ranly with the Sea Turtle Care Center. “Keep this a nice, safe area for the sea turtles to come up and nest and for the hatchlings to make their way back out.”

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium helps heal turtles throughout the year.

So far, they have seen 19 patients this year.

